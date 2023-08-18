Release food charges’ fund for three districts: ADTWD

CHENNAI: In a setback for initiatives aimed to ensure education to the students hailing from marginalised communities, the Tribal Welfare department has not released feeding charges to students living in hostels of three districts. The funds are yet to be given for the 2016-2017 financial year.

The department has not released Rs 66. 49 lakh to Kallakurichi for the scheme and Rs 22 lakh to Vellore and ­ Rs 7.75 lakh to Tiruvannamamalai.

The issue came to light only after the members of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department Teachers – Warden Federation sought the intervention of minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj into the matter.

“The issue gained further prominence as a list of schools requiring funding for student meals was compiled in March 2022, highlighting the urgency of the situation,” the letter sent to the minister stated.

“The unspent funds along with the cumulative unutilised value of Rs 81.27 lakh have raised concerns among educators, local representatives, and district officials. They have diligently worked to gain the necessary approvals from higher authorities, compiling meticulous financial records and correspondence to support their cause,” stated the letter.

Hence, realising the gravity of the situation and need for the funds, the federation members have now called upon the concerned minister to intervene and expedite the allocation of funds for the identified schools in the financial year.

“The delay in providing adequate meals to students from marginalised backgrounds underscores the need for a timely and effective resolution, ensuring that educational welfare remains a top priority in the region,” noted the letter.

Under the purview of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, a network of 837 student hostels and 494 female hostels plays a vital role in supporting students’ education. These hostels extend a monthly food allowance of 1,000 rupees for school students and 1,100 rupees for college students. Moreover, an additional monthly allowance of Rs 100 for school students and Rs 150 for college students covers expenses like soap, oil, and haircuts.