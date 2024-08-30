Release crop loan compensation for farmers, Thanjavur consumer court directs insurance firm

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur consumer court on Thursday ordered an insurance firm to release compensation to as many as 11 farmers for the crop loss.

The farmers from Kadambankudi in Thanjavur had insured their crops through the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society in 2017-18 but they were not given the crop insurance claims as they lost their crop due to some uncertain climatic conditions.

Subsequently, in 2019, a group of 11 farmers from the village — Ilamurugan, Chellaponnu, Durairaj, Subramanian, Chidambaranathan, Narayanasamy, Indira, Kanmani, Mathiazhagan, Sudhakar and Balamurugan approached the Thanjavur district Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and filed a case.

While the case was in progress in Thanjavur, it was transferred to Karur Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

On Thursday, Chairperson Pari and member Rathinasamy who heard the plea ordered the insurance firm to release a compensation of Rs 72,375 to each farmer including Rs 10,000 each for the mental agony and an amount of Rs 5,000 each for case expenditure.

On Thursday, the farmers received the order from the Thanjavur Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.