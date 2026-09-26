Release Cauvery water without delay, TNCC president Tagore urges Karnataka

He said the delay had already affected Kuruvai cultivation in Tamil Nadu and could now put Samba cultivation at risk if adequate water was not released. He urged Karnataka to respect the decisions of the statutory Cauvery authorities and release the stipulated 4,000 cusecs without further delay.

Tagore also demanded that Karnataka make good the accumulated shortfall and release Tamil Nadu's due share of Cauvery water.

"With Samba cultivation under way, any further delay in water release will put delta farmers under additional pressure," Tagore said, stressing the need for timely release of water to protect cultivation in the Cauvery Delta.