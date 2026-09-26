Release Cauvery water without delay, TNCC president Tagore urges Karnataka

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Friday urged Karnataka to immediately release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, claiming that the State faced an accumulated deficit of around 20 TMC and warning that the shortfall could affect Samba cultivation in the delta.
In a statement, Tagore said the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) had recommended that Karnataka release 4,000 cusecs a day to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from September 25. The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) subsequently accepted the recommendation and issued an order, he said.
Pointing out that the latest direction was 2,000 cusecs lower than an earlier order stipulating 6,000 cusecs a day, Tagore questioned Karnataka's reported decision to challenge the order in the Supreme Court.
He said the delay had already affected Kuruvai cultivation in Tamil Nadu and could now put Samba cultivation at risk if adequate water was not released. He urged Karnataka to respect the decisions of the statutory Cauvery authorities and release the stipulated 4,000 cusecs without further delay.
Tagore also demanded that Karnataka make good the accumulated shortfall and release Tamil Nadu's due share of Cauvery water.
"With Samba cultivation under way, any further delay in water release will put delta farmers under additional pressure," Tagore said, stressing the need for timely release of water to protect cultivation in the Cauvery Delta.