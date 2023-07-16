Relax restrictions on Magalir Urimai Thogai eligibility, says Thiruma

TIRUCHY: With the concerns of all deserving women getting benefitted from the Magalir Urimai Thogai, the Chief Minister should recommend relaxing certain restrictions in the eligibility criteria, appealed the VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan in Ariyalur on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the death anniversary of his father Tholkappiya at his home village Anganur near Senthurai in Ariyalur, Thirumavalavan who lauded the inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai said that a similar libraries should be established across the State or at least in zonal level so that it would support the youngsters in choosing their career. “If such a world-class library is established in West, North, and Tiruchy zones, the youngsters who aspire to appear for competitive exams, particularly from poor background would really get benefitted,” he said.

Meanwhile, Thirmavaavan also lauded the initiative of Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme which would help women from economically weaker sections but at the same time, the eligibility criteria that have been fixed should be revised. “The current criteria would prevent most of the women from availing the benefit of the scheme and so, the Chief Minister MK Stalin should respect the feelings of the poor people and help them avail the benefits by relaxing certain restrictions”, he appealed.