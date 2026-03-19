Relax MCC to help Tamil Nadu traders: Association

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to raise the permissible cash carry limit for traders to Rs 2 lakh during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), citing business needs.
The association president, AM Vikrama Raja, said a representation has been submitted to the ECI in this regard. Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur on Wednesday, he noted that intensified vehicle checks by officials have led to seizures exceeding the current Rs 50,000 limit, affecting traders.
Stating that traders routinely carry higher cash volumes for business transactions, Vikrama Raja stressed that the cap should be increased to Rs 2 lakh to avoid disruption to trade.
He also called for free and fair elections, urging officials to curb the distribution of freebies by political parties and to treat traders with consideration during enforcement drives.
Announcing a traders’ conference to be held in Tiruvarur on May 5, he said more than five lakh traders from across the State are expected to participate. The meeting is set to pass resolutions, including measures to curb online trade practices and limit corporate firms' entry into small businesses.