Relax FCRA, do not penalise NGOs: Minister AM Shahjahan

TIRUCHY: Since a few NGOs misuse foreign funds, all of them must not be restricted from receiving funds, said the Minister for Minority Welfare AM Shahjahan on Friday (June 26). He appealed to the Union government to relax FCRA and let NGOs do developmental works.
Shahjahan said in Thanjavur that the department has planned to increase the allocation for the religious and linguistic minority people, and the feasibility for the distribution of loans to the minority people is also being studied, and these would be announced in the upcoming budget.
Stating that several thousand NGOs functioning in the country have been implementing several welfare schemes for the people, the minister said that a few NGOs might have misused the funds, but it is wrong to suspend the receipt of foreign funds by all the NGOs in the country.
“We have been raising our voice against this move and would insist the Centre revoke the restriction,” the minister said.
Meanwhile, the minister said that the IUML extended its support to the TVK just to avoid the governor’s rule in the state. Since the TVK could not earn an adequate number of seats, the party was not allowed to form a government despite the TVK approaching the governor several times.
“IUML suspected foul play in the governor’s delay in allowing TVK to form government, and so, we extended our support to the party, and thus we avoided political instability in the state,” Shahjahan said.