‘Relax diesel subsidy norms, recover seized boats from Sri Lanka’

TIRUCHY: The Thanjavur Mechanised Boat Owners Association passed a resolution during their executive committee meeting on Friday insisting the government relax the norms of diesel subsidy that was imposed recently.

The meeting was chaired by the district secretary A Rajamaniockam in which the members pointed out the recent announcement of restrictions on the diesel subsidy.

According to the announcement, one boat in a family was eligible to avail the facility. However, the fishermen said that idea would create confusion as the number of boats might increase based on the number of families. “Sometimes, based on the number of earning members in one family, they might be able to afford to own another boat and the subsidy cut to the second boat might lead the fishermen's families to face losses," they said. They appealed to the government to reconsider the announcement otherwise, they would resort to a protest for their demands.

Similarly, the meeting resolved to insist the government get back the boats seized by the Sri Lankan navy. They said that they have been demanding to retrieve their boats but no boat has been released so far by Sri Lanka.

The fishermen have decided to organise a mega protest and hunger strike on July 12.