Rejig soon, Nainar on way out: BJP insiders

CHENNAI: The BJP is reportedly looking at a major organisational overhaul in its Tamil Nadu State unit after the party got a drubbing, winning only one seat despite contesting 27 constituencies. Party chief Nainar Nagenthran is likely to be sacked from his position, with state secretary A Ashvathaman leading the race.
"The decision could have been announced in July itself. However, developments in the national capital, including the CJP-led protests and the Parliament session, delayed the exercise. The reshuffle is now expected in August or September along with appointments in other states," sources familiar with the deliberations told DT Next.
Speculation over Ashvathaman's elevation intensified after he was recently summoned to New Delhi for consultations with the party's top leadership, a move many within the organisation interpreted as a clear indication of the high command's confidence in him.
The race, however, has other names as well. BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, Union Minister of State L Murugan and actor-politician R Sarathkumar, a member of the party's national general council, continue to figure prominently in internal discussions, each enjoying the backing of influential leaders.
"Nainar is backing Sarathkumar. Vice-President and former BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan, veterans Pon Radhakrishnan and H Raja are supporting Vanathi Srinivasan, while Tamilisai Soundararajan is backing L Murugan. Ashvathaman, however, has emerged as the consensus choice for a large section of the central leadership," a senior BJP leader told this correspondent.
When contacted, BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy categorically dismissed the reports, describing the speculation over a change in the state leadership as baseless.
"There is no truth in these reports. No organisational changes are under consideration, and there is no proposal to replace the state leadership, at least in the near future," Narayanan told this newspaper.
But party insiders confirmed the impending leadership change, attributing it to the high-command's dissatisfaction with Nagenthran's stewardship following the Assembly elections.
"The leadership has taken serious note of allegations relating to election finances, including claims that funds earmarked for the campaign and money allegedly collected from ticket aspirants were misappropriated. Explanations have been sought and the matter is under internal scrutiny," another senior functionary said.
Another leader alleged that nearly Rs 400 crore meant for election-related activities, in addition to substantial collections from aspirants, had come under internal scrutiny. "National organisation general secretary BL Santhosh and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are unhappy with the developments. The leadership believes a change is essential to restore organisational credibility," the leader added.