Rejig soon, Nainar on way out: BJP insiders

"The decision could have been announced in July itself. However, developments in the national capital, including the CJP-led protests and the Parliament session, delayed the exercise. The reshuffle is now expected in August or September along with appointments in other states," sources familiar with the deliberations told DT Next.

Speculation over Ashvathaman's elevation intensified after he was recently summoned to New Delhi for consultations with the party's top leadership, a move many within the organisation interpreted as a clear indication of the high command's confidence in him.