Reject NPFAM: Vaiko demands TN government

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko urged the Tamil Nadu government to reject the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing (NPFAM) like Punjab. In a statement, the senior leader said that farmers' associations such as Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha have been protesting for 10 months at the borders of Punjab and Haryana. "Despite the Supreme Court direction to hold talks with the farmers, Prime Minister Modi is not ready to talk. Also, the government is not ready to consider fixation of MSP based on the MS Swaminathan report, " he added. Saying that the government released a draft National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing instead of discussing the struggles of the farmers, Vaiko opined that the draft has been prepared to implement three agriculture acts that were binned after farmers' protests. "The union government should withdraw the draft and take measures to end fasting of Jagjit Dallewal. Moreover, the Tamil Nadu government should reject the draft like the Punjab government did," he urged.