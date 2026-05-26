Reject Mekedatu DPR, don't abet Karnataka's illegal bid: Vijay to Modi

In his letter, Vijay said the Karnataka government had announced bhoomi puja for the proposed project across the Cauvery at Mekedatu and termed the move a clear violation of the legal framework governing Cauvery water sharing.

Referring to recent statements by Karnataka leaders, the Chief Minister said the neighbouring State had reiterated its determination to proceed with the project, causing anxiety among lakhs of farmers in Tamil Nadu who depend on the Cauvery river for irrigation and livelihood.