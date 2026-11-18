The delegation, comprising Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and Rajmohan, sought to protect the rights of States and the principles of federalism, and urged the Centre not to examine or consider Karnataka's DPR for the Mekedatu project.

The State also urged the Centre to instruct Karnataka not to take up any new scheme or divert the course of the waterway without obtaining the approval or consent of the Cauvery basin States, including Tamil Nadu.

"The legal measures should be followed to secure the rights of the States over inter-State rivers and uphold the federal structure," the representation stated. It also requested the Union Minister to issue appropriate instructions to CWC officials to ensure that the State's concerns were taken into consideration.

Water Resources Department Secretary Prashant M Wadnere and Cauvery Technical Cell Chairman Subramanian were also present.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the Supreme Court had already delivered its verdict on the Cauvery River water dispute and that no decision should be taken in violation of the judgment.