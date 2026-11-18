CHENNAI: Rejecting DMK's appeal to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Mekedatu dam project, a Group of Ministers (GoM) from Tamil Nadu, led by Water Resources Minister N Anand, met Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil in New Delhi on Wednesday and submitted a representation opposing Karnataka's proposed dam project.
The delegation, comprising Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and Rajmohan, sought to protect the rights of States and the principles of federalism, and urged the Centre not to examine or consider Karnataka's DPR for the Mekedatu project.
The State also urged the Centre to instruct Karnataka not to take up any new scheme or divert the course of the waterway without obtaining the approval or consent of the Cauvery basin States, including Tamil Nadu.
"The legal measures should be followed to secure the rights of the States over inter-State rivers and uphold the federal structure," the representation stated. It also requested the Union Minister to issue appropriate instructions to CWC officials to ensure that the State's concerns were taken into consideration.
Water Resources Department Secretary Prashant M Wadnere and Cauvery Technical Cell Chairman Subramanian were also present.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the Supreme Court had already delivered its verdict on the Cauvery River water dispute and that no decision should be taken in violation of the judgment.
He described the meeting as positive and said the delegation insisted that the Union government and its agencies adhere to the Supreme Court's directions. "The Union Minister assured us that no decision has been taken yet on Karnataka's DPR for the Mekedatu dam project," he said.
Minister Aadhav Arjuna, declining to comment on remarks made by leaders from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the Cauvery River dispute, said that relations between the two States remained cordial. He added that there was no need to respond in equal measure to such remarks on an issue like Cauvery water sharing.
Karnataka has asserted it would construct a dam at Mekedatu despite opposition from the Cauvery basin States. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Supreme Court had not imposed a ban on the construction of the dam. His statement triggered a political debate in Tamil Nadu.
DMK president MK Stalin subsequently urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Mekedatu issue. However, the state government did not convene the meeting. Instead, the GoM met the Union Jal Shakti Minister and submitted a representation opposing Karnataka's DPR.