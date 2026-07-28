Rein in thug-like MLAs, Nainar tells TVK regime

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday urged the TVK government to rein in its MLAs, referring to the alleged attack on journalists by the ruling party's Sholinghur MLA G Kapil.
“Are TVK MLAs people’s representatives or local goons?” Nainar asked, condemning the alleged assault on journalists outside a theatre in Sholinghur.
He alleged that TVK MLA G Kapil and his supporters attacked journalists when they sought his reaction after he watched Jana Nayagan. “The MLA’s supporters snatched the mobile phones of those who filmed the attack and attempted to destroy evidence. This is the height of arrogance,” he charged.
Nainar accused the Joseph Vijay-led government of seeking to silence critics, arresting those who spoke against the administration and intimidating journalists. Terming it a fascist tendency, he urged the Chief Minister to rein in his party functionaries and ensure the safety of journalists and the public while protecting freedom of expression.
In a separate statement, Nainar hit out at Minister Vanni Arasu for allegedly mistaking the NCC cadets’ greeting “Jai Hind, Sriman” for “Jai Shri Ram” at a recent school function and launching into an attack on the BJP.
He said “Jai Hind, Sriman” was a traditional form of address in the armed forces and uniformed services, which roughly translates into "Victory to India, Sir," made as a mark of a cadet reporting for duty when formally presenting themselves to a senior officer or commander.
“Political rhetoric has no place in schools,” Nainar said, urging Vijay to prevent ministers from spreading hatred against Hinduism among students.