Rein in thug-like MLAs, Nainar tells TVK regime

Nainar accused the Joseph Vijay-led government of seeking to silence critics, arresting those who spoke against the administration and intimidating journalists. Terming it a fascist tendency, he urged the Chief Minister to rein in his party functionaries and ensure the safety of journalists and the public while protecting freedom of expression.

In a separate statement, Nainar hit out at Minister Vanni Arasu for allegedly mistaking the NCC cadets’ greeting “Jai Hind, Sriman” for “Jai Shri Ram” at a recent school function and launching into an attack on the BJP.