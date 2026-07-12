Regularise part-time teachers with 16+ years of service: Association

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Part-Time Teachers Federation has appealed to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to regularise the services of 11,773 part-time teachers who have been working in government schools for over 16 academic years.
According to the state coordinator of the federation, S Senthil Kumar, nearly 16,549 part-time teachers were recruited during the 2011–12 academic year to teach physical education, art, and vocational education in government schools.
Initially appointed on a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 5,000, they later received salary increases of Rs 5,000 during the AIADMK government and an additional Rs 5,000 as a special allowance under the DMK government. However, since the amount is split between salary and allowance, teachers claim they do not receive the benefits and service security available to regular government employees.
The federation said prolonged contractual employment has pushed many teachers into poverty, debt, and financial hardship.
"Over the past 15 years, around 5,000 positions have fallen vacant due to resignations, retirements, ill health and deaths, leaving only 11,773 teachers currently in service. Many have crossed the age of 50, while a significant number are women, widows, persons with disabilities and individuals from economically disadvantaged farming and daily wage families," added Senthil.
The association has urged the government to adopt a policy decision to regularise all part-time teachers who have completed more than five years of service, in line with the TVK's election manifesto.
It also highlighted the wide pay disparity between part-time teachers and regular special teachers, despite both teaching the same subjects, and argued that regularisation is the only lasting solution to ensure equal pay, job security and a dignified livelihood.