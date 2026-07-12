Regularise part-time teachers with 16+ years of service: Association

According to the state coordinator of the federation, S Senthil Kumar, nearly 16,549 part-time teachers were recruited during the 2011–12 academic year to teach physical education, art, and vocational education in government schools.

Initially appointed on a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 5,000, they later received salary increases of Rs 5,000 during the AIADMK government and an additional Rs 5,000 as a special allowance under the DMK government. However, since the amount is split between salary and allowance, teachers claim they do not receive the benefits and service security available to regular government employees.

The federation said prolonged contractual employment has pushed many teachers into poverty, debt, and financial hardship.