Regularise home guards: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the TVK government to take immediate steps to grant Home Guards regular employment with timely and appropriate monthly pay.
He pointed out that home guards play an almost equal role with the police in maintaining law and order across the State.
“When the DMK came to power in 2021, it promised to strengthen support for the village guards in many ways, increase their duty days, and significantly increase their numbers.
But after five years in office, the government has not taken steps to fulfil those promises,” the former Union minister alleged in a statement.