Registrations for MBBS/BDS admissions in Tamil Nadu to close today

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committeeunder the Directorate of Medical Education has extended the last day to submit registrations for medical and dental admissions in the state. Registrations would end at 5 pm today (August 9) and the rank list is expected to be out on August 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, candidates who have been selected under the eminent sportsperson category for admission into MBBS/BDS courses for the academic year 2024-2025 have been asked to bring their original sports certificates and NEET-UG 2024 scorecard for physical verification on Friday. The verification will be held at the Directorate of Medical Education and Research office in Chennai.

With the Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee receiving representations from candidates belonging to other boards besides Tamil Nadu State Board, CBSE, and ICSE regarding difficulties in getting eligibility certificates, the selection committee has asked them to apply with an affidavit instead. Approval of applications does not indicate their eligibility for selection as registrations are closing on Friday. These candidates can apply with an affidavit stating that the eligibility certificate will be produced at the time of admission, failing which their admission would be subject to cancellation.

Additionally, at the time of registration, queries have arisen regarding the payment of security deposit for seats under the management quota for SC, SCA, ST, and SCC candidates. The Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has clarified that the security deposit can be waived off if the income of the candidate's parents is less than Rs 2.5 lakh per annum. An income certificate is mandatory for such candidates.

The committee also informed that if the students who are allotted a seat in round two do not join the allotted college or if they resign from the joined institution before the stipulated resignation date, they will be allowed a free exit. However, if they resign or discontinue after the stipulated date for resignation in round two or later rounds, they will have to forfeit their security deposit and tuition fees and pay a penalty of Rs 10 lakh.