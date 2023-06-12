Registrations for Adi Dravidar hostels to begin from today

CHENNAI: The registration for admission at Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) hostels for both school and college students are all set to begin on Monday and go on till June 30.

Though the current students need not register again, new students enrolling into the hostel have to apply at https://tnadw.hms.in/.

According to the department, 1,331 hostels (including 1,141 for school and 190 for college) are being run by ADW department. These are conducting admissions for the 2023-2024 academic year across the State.

While registrations will go on till end of June, the department has instructed hostel wardens and staff to complete the process between July 1 and 8, and released with a set of instructions about it.

As per the circular, hostels must be reopened today – the day that schools reopen for classes 6-12 across TN. And, students’ attendance must be sent to hostels as a regular report. To help new students enrolling, wardens have been instructed to guide them and apply themselves in case of need.

Speaking to DT Next, T Ravikumar, a tutor and warden at ADW hostel in Ambasamudram, said, “We’ve already begun works related to students’ registration into hostels. After registration, we’ll begin the admission process by July. As the cap to enrol students is 50 at most places, seats will be increased after approval from officials in case of high demand.”

Ravikumar pointed out that the expenditure of students in these hostels will be borne entirely by the State government.

“The ADW department pays per student Rs 1,000 as feeding charge per month,” he stated. “We have requested the government to increase the amount, as it’s not sufficient. Else, low fund allocation will affect the child’s nutrition, considering the rise in prices of commodities and gas cylinders.”