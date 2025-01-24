Registration now open for TANCET, CEETA-PG, Feb 21 announced as deadline

CHENNAI: Anna University has officially opened the online registration for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG) for the academic year 2025-26.

Candidates who have completed their undergraduate studies or are in the final semester of their degree courses are eligible to apply for both exams.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website https://tancet.annauniv.edu until February 21, added Maalaimalar report.

The TANCET exam, which is mandatory for admission to MBA and MCA postgraduate courses in government and government-aided colleges, as well as private colleges offering government-allotted seats, will be held on March 22.

The CEETA-PG exam, is required for admission to M.E., M.Tech., M.Plan., and M.Arch. postgraduate engineering courses will take place on March 23.