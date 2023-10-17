Registration dept to issue additional tokens on Oct 18

CHENNAI: The Commercial Taxes and Registration Department on Tuesday announced that it would issue additional tokens for registration of properties on October 18, which is considered as an auspicious day in the Tamil month of Aippasi.

It would aid the department to cash on the people's sentiments to register properties on auspicious days.

The department has taken the decision following requests from the property buyers and public to allocate more number of tokens for registration of properties on the specific day.

Hence, the department would issue 50 extra tokens in addition to 100 tokens in the register office, which has a single registrar. It would give 300 tokens instead of 200 tokens in the register office with two registrar for the day, according to a statement.

The department would issue 150 tokens instead of 100 tokens to as many as 100 register offices, which has been witnessing a high number of registration. Apart from this, the tatkal token would also be increased from 12 to 16 for the day, added the release.