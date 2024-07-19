Registration dept earnings increased 15% to Rs 5,920 crore so far in 2024-25

CHENNAI: Earnings of the state registration department has witnessed a 15% hike in the current fiscal to Rs 5,920 crore compared to the previous year.

A release issued by the state commercial taxes and registration department following a review of the heads of registration, district registrars and DROs chaired by state registration minister P Moorthy here said that the state registration department netted Rs 5,920 crore till July 17 in the 2024-25 fiscal, which is Rs 821 crore more than the earnings of the previous fiscal.

The minister also cautioned officials that strict action would be initiated against the department officials registering unrecognised plots which cause significant loss to the state exchequer.

Minister Moorthy advised the deputy registrars to conduct surprise inspections at sub registrar offices within their jurisdiction and continuously review intervention-free registration and timely disbursal of documents to the people and prevention of bogus registrations and registration of unrecognised plots. Principal secretary of the state registration department Prajendra Naveneeth and IG of registration Dinesh Ponraj also took part in the minister's review meeting.