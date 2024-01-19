Registration begins today for inaugural day’s action on Jan 24

MADURAI: The newly-built jallikattu stadium at Keelakarai village near Alanganallur to be named as the Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena will witness the maiden action on Jan 24, the day when Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the facility.

The authorities are making all arrangements to conduct the traditional sport of valour on Jan 24 and jallikattu enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the grand and historical day, when the state and the country as well will get an exclusive venue for the bull-taming event.

The district administration has introduced online registration facility for bull owners and tamers to participate in the inaugural contest. The registration will be open from noon on Friday (January 19) and will close at noon on Saturday. Interested persons can log on to the website madurai.nic.in and register their names and age along with submitting fitness certificates, Collector MS Sangeetha said on Thursday.

As for entry to the arena, apart from the owner of a participating bull, one more person, who is very accustomed to the bull, would be allowed.

After scrutinising the applications and all eligibility criteria, tokens would be issued, and applicants can download the same. Only those with tokens would be allowed to participate in the sport, the Collector said.