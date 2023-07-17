Register to become ‘sanipreneurs’: Nehru

COIMBATORE: Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru said sanitary workers involved in manual scavenging will be converted into ‘sanipreneurs’ (sanitary entrepreneurs) by awarding them the tender for maintenance of the sewer system using machines.

“The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) had inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) with regard to removing sewage using machines. Similarly, the sanitary workers in the Salem Corporation, which has been facing shortage of workers, should also register with the concerned society to become ‘sanipreneurs,’” he said.

“For the Salem Corporation, which is the sixth biggest in Tamil Nadu, the full salary for workers was given in single payment only by the DMK government. Also, retirement benefits for Rs 3.5 crore have been given recently to workers. Around 18 welfare boards were formed by this government and its members were provided financial support for various purposes, including education, marriage and other requirements,” the Minister added.

Earlier, Nehru inspected various ongoing development works and insisted the officials for speedy completion on time. He inspected road works, construction of an OHT with a capacity of 15 lakh litres in Ammapet, which is due for completion in this September and other beautification works.