Register online for engineering courses till June 2

Admissions for BE, B Tech, and BArch programmes in government, government-aided, constituent colleges, and Anna University department colleges can register online – www.tneaonline.org and www.dte.tn.gov.in

The registration fee is 500 for MBC, OBC, and general category students, while SC/ST candidates are required to pay 250. Across TN, around 2.2 lakh seats are available in nearly 480 engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University. These seats are filled annually through a single-window counselling process.