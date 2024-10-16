Register criminal case against cop who shot dead Thiruvengadam: Petition in Madras HC

CHENNAI: A petition was moved before the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to direct the State to register a criminal case against the police inspector who shot and killed Thiruvengadam, the history-sheeter arrested in the murder case of BSP leader Armstrong, in an alleged encounter.

The petition was moved by Pugalenthi, an advocate and the director of the Prisoners Rights Forum, seeking to file a criminal complaint against the police officers responsible for the encounter.

The petitioner claimed that under section 103 (1) of BNS 2023, it is incumbent on the Puzhal prison to register a criminal case against the inspector of Tondiarpet police station Mohammed Buhari as he shot the accused.

Though a representation was made to the State, city police commissioner, and Puzhal prison to register the case against the inspector, no action has been taken yet, the petitioner alleged.

Referring to a Supreme Court judgment in the 2014 People's Union for Civil Liberties vs the State of Maharashtra case, he said that the Court held that when a complaint is made against a police officer alleging culpable homicide, an FIR has to be registered under the appropriate section.

The State's failure to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court amounts to contempt of court, said the petitioner.

He also sought the Court's direction to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation to ensure an independent probe as the accusation is made against the State police.

The city police arrested the notorious history-sheeter Thiruvangedam in the murder case of BSP leader Armstrong, and he was produced before the Egmore Magistrate Court.

After the court granted remand, the police took the custody of the accused to interrogate. On July 14, the accused was taken to Madhavaram in the early hours to recover the weapon used for the murder.

The police alleged that while the accused was taken to the hideout he escaped from their clutches and tried to attack them. To protect the police team, inspector Mohammed Buhari opened fire at the accused leading to his death, said the police.