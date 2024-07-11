Refund fees to students, else face consequences, UGC tells HEIs

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a warning to higher education institutions that were not refunding fees to students who opt for other colleges.

After complaints from parents and students stating that many colleges have not refunded the fees, UGC secretary Manish R Joshi, in a circular to all the Vice Chancellors of the universities and principals of all the colleges, said: “It’s noticed that despite UGC’s repeated oral and written communications, your institution has failed to adhere to the guidelines. Refusal of refund fees has raised concerns and non-compliance may result in actions outlined in the notification issued recently. It’s again reiterated that if the institution fails to follow UGC Fee Refund Policy, the commission will be bound to take strict measures against the defaulter institution, and recognition to withdraw status of the institution along with holding the grants will be implemented.”