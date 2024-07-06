Refrain from using Vijayakanth in films through AI, says DMDK gen secy Premalatha Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Friday said that Captain Vijayakanth should not be used in films through Artificial Intelligence.

“A warm request to everyone from the Tamil film fraternity. Various reports come from multiple platforms about using Captain Vijayakanth’s roles in the films through Artificial Intelligence. I request you all to refrain from announcing such things without our prior permission,” Premalatha said in a statement.

She further informed that an announcement should be made only after obtaining appropriate permission from the DMDK.

“No one has yet obtained any permission to use Captain Vijayakanth through AI in movies. Therefore, I kindly request you to refrain from publishing press releases, news in audio launch etc., without permission,” she added.