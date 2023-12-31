Refrain from delaying Bills: CM to Guv at ‘cordial’ meet

CHENNAI: Amid an impasse over assent to Bills, Chief Minister MK Stalin and senior ministers on Saturday had a ‘cordial’ meeting with Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here.

The meeting happened in the wake of the Supreme Court’s suggestion to the Governor recently to meet and resolve the differences with the Chief Minister.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin told Ravi that the Governor should act by the provisions of the Constitution and only then the Governor’s activities would be beneficial for the welfare of the people and the administration. The Chief Minister also told the Governor to take into consideration the views expressed by the Supreme Court and give assent to the pending Bills in due time and refrain from such delays in the future,” a statement from the State government read. Further, Stalin submitted a letter to the Governor regarding the pending Bills.

“We also sought permission to prosecute two former ministers of AIADMK (KC Veeramani and MR Vijayabsaskar) and release 112 prisoners on former chief minister CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary,” said State Law Minister S Regupathy, addressing reporters at Raj Bhavan.

The CM also urged the Governor to approve the file related to the appointment of members to the vacant posts in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), pending with him for a long.

A Raj Bhavan statement said, “The meeting was cordial. Governor and Chief Minister exchanged courtesies, discussed and exchanged their views on a range of issues concerning the State. The Governor reiterated his total commitment to the good of the people of Tamil Nadu. He also assured his continuing support to the State government within the bounds of the Constitution of India. The Governor underscored the need and advantage of periodic meetings with the Chief Minister in the larger interests of the State.”

Senior ministers Duraimurugan, Thangam Thennarasu, S Regupathy and RS Rajakannappan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other officials were present during the meeting.