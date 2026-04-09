Reengineering of power: CM Stalin on delimitation

In a detailed post on the social media platform X, Stalin said the exercise was "not a neutral process but a calculated political restructuring," warning that northern States could see a significant rise in parliamentary seats while the share of southern States remains stagnant.

He argued that such a move would effectively penalise southern States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana for successfully implementing population control measures.

"It is nothing but penalising the South for its progress," he said.

The Chief Minister also accused the Union government led by PM Modi of weakening democratic institutions.

"Parliament, once a vibrant forum for debate and accountability, is being reduced to a hollow ritual where members may not even get adequate time to represent their people," he said.

Stalin cited concerns raised by other southern leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who have warned that the move could distort federalism and centralise power.

Questioning the timing, he asked why such a major exercise was being pushed amid Assembly elections in several States, suggesting it could be aimed at influencing political narratives.

He also criticised the Centre's stance on social justice and OBC representation, alleging that there has been no meaningful progress in ensuring equitable representation, including for OBC women.