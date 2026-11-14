Reels hero lacks guts to act against erring MLAs, says Seeman

He alleged that Vijay failed to act against the Deputy Speaker, who had attacked a resident who approached him with a civic complaint, and the Kallakurichi MLA, who had allegedly sent offensive messages to the district Collector. “Why should a film hero hesitate to take action against erring party functionaries?” Seeman asked, questioning Vijay’s reluctance to act against them. He said true heroism lay in facing both success and failure with equanimity, adding that a leader should uphold truthfulness and transparency.

Seeman also questioned Vijay’s silence on the proposed Mekedatu dam, alleging that the TVK had aligned with the Congress, which was opposing Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery water rights. He said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was taking steps to build the dam, which could affect water flow to Tamil Nadu, while Vijay had failed to secure the State’s due share of Cauvery water.

Listing what he described as the government’s failures, Seeman said the girl who went missing in Senji was yet to be traced.