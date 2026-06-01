Reduce qualifying marks in TET for in-service professionals: Tamil Nadu teachers

There are others are relieved by the extension announced by the SC. “As per the judgment, those with less than five years to retirement are exempted from TET. Hence, many teachers set to retire in 2027 and 2028 are relieved of the burden to clear TET,” said a senior PG teacher.

Teachers who were unable to clear TET within the stipulated time will be forced to retire. TET for in-service teachers in TN has been scheduled on July 4 and 5.

But the Directorate of School Education has not commenced training for teachers as yet, even though the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is ready with the study materials.