Reduce power tariff for MSMEs: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out the call for strike by micro, small and medium industries on Monday, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to hold talks with the industry and reduce power tariff to safeguard the industry.

In a statement, Anbumani said that impacts of increasing power tariff twice in the state has started to appear. "As tariffs to commercial and industries have been increased directly and indirectly, production costs have been increased apart from loss of jobs and exit of investments. The micro, small and medium industries have announced strike on September 25," he pointed out.

He urged the government not to see the protest as a usual incident, instead it should be viewed as SOS from the industries. "Around 50,000 companies will take part in the protest and 3 crore workers will not work on the day. The government should understand the severity of the situation, " he said.

Anbumani noted that the state's growth and growth of industries can not be viewed separately.

"Government should realize that the micro, small and medium industries are important to attain a 1 Trillion economy by 2030. It is unfair to increase power tariff in Tamil Nadu at a time when Maharashtra, Haryana and Gujarat are giving subsidies, " he said.

He urged the government to reduce the tariff as much as possible and talk with the industry representatives.