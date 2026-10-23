Red alert for extremely heavy rain in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli; low-pressure system likely to intensify

CHENNAI: The Regional Meterological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert for Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday (October 23). Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni districts.
Heavy rain is forecast in Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Tiruppur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.
Meanwhile, the low-pressure area that formed over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday morning persisted over the same region, with its associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its Friday afternoon bulletin.
The system is likely to intensify into a depression on October 24, a deep depression on October 25 and a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26, the IMD added.
The system is then expected to move west-northwestwards towards the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts over the following two days. If it develops into a cyclone, it will be named Arnab, as suggested by Bangladesh.
The IMD also reported that the low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep region persists, with a trough extending across Kerala to the north coastal Tamil Nadu coast.