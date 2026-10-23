Red alert for extremely heavy rain in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli; low-pressure system likely to intensify

Heavy rain is forecast in Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Tiruppur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area that formed over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday morning persisted over the same region, with its associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its Friday afternoon bulletin.