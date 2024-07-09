Rectified coastal map ready, Environment department tells National Green Tribunal

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) has informed the southern bench of National Green Tribunal that the rectified draft coastal zone management plans (CZMP) were ready.

While hearing of a case filed by Jesu Rethinam on the implementation of CZMPs, the authority told NGT that all aspects pointed out by Rethinam and others were rectified and the draft notification was almost ready.

TNCZMA has also sought two weeks to file an affidavit reporting the compliance, after which the draft notification would be published and public hearings would be conducted.

It may be noted that the TNCZMA prepared draft CZMPs, but fishermen and activists had pointed out several issues and alleged that the plans were incomplete. There were public hearings, which were announced by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

Earlier, the TNCZMA informed the public about the draft CZMP for public consultation and holding of public hearing, after giving a 30-day prior notice to obtain comments and suggestions from all stakeholders. It was done as per EIA (Environment Impact Assessment) Notification, 2006, and CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) Notification, 2019. Also, it attributed the delay in completing the final draft to the election Model Code of Conduct.

And, the NCSCM (National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management), which was appointed to prepare the plan, completed the pre-draft map in November 2021, and the draft CZMP was released for obtaining comments from the public.

K Saravanan, an activist, filed a case with the NGT seeking the department to publish the plan in Tamil based on which, the Tamil version was released in June 2023. But, the Tribunal, in another case, stayed the public hearings until the draft CZMP was complete in all aspects and directed the department to obtain details pertaining to fishing zones, fish breeding areas, fishing village boundaries, breeding, spawning grounds and common properties of the fishermen communities.

Meanwhile, collectors of all 14 coastal districts were requested to collect details as per the NGT orders through fisheries and revenue departments.