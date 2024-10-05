Recruitment soon to fill college faculty positions: Minister Govi Chezhiaan

TIRUCHY: Assuring the teaching community and the student fraternity of addressing faculty shortage in colleges across the State, the new Minister of Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan on Friday said recruitment would commence soon.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the guest lecturer scheme has been arranged as a stop-gap arrangement, the minister said.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting, Govi Chezhiaan said that officials from as many as 31 departments had attended the meet in which they were advised to fulfil the demands made by the elected members.

“The officials had also assured to carry forward the schemes to the public. The district collector has been executing the schemes introduced by the state government with care,” he said, adding that Thanjavur district has been excelling in all the fronts.

Stating that the people’s demands would be fulfilled on a priority basis, the minister said, the Chief Minister was very particular in people’s welfare and so he has been introducing several novel schemes to benefit the people.

“In order to compensate for the teaching faculty shortage, the Chief Minister has launched the guest lecturer scheme and soon, the existing vacancies will be filled. All the issues related to the appointment of teaching faculties would soon be rectified," the minister assured.

Meanwhile, Chezhiaan said that there are several challenges in the appointments of Vice Chancellors for the universities and the Chief Minister has been carefully sorting out one by one in such a way that there would not be any compromise with self-respect.

“Works are being made to ensure the state’s rights in the appointment of the Vice Chancellors," the minister said, and added that more funds would be allocated for the higher education department in the upcoming budget.