Recruitment of professors for TN govt law colleges commences

CHENNAI: The much-awaited direct recruitment of associate and assistant professors to fill the vacant posts in government law colleges across the State has commenced.

According to the sources from the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB), the recruitment will be for posts of associate professor, assistant professor, and assistant professor (pre-law) in government law colleges for the year 2025. The recruitment is done for 132 posts in law colleges this year.

Accordingly, the online registration for the recruitment will be open on January 31 and March 3 will be the last for applying for the recruitment. Quoting the notification of TNTRB, a senior official said that OMR-based exams will be conducted on May 11 after the verification of the applications.

Pointing out that a minimum of 30 per cent of the total vacancies will be reserved horizontally for women candidates as per the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, he said that similarly 4 per cent of the horizontal reservation is reserved for differently-abled candidates.

“The trans person applicants who do not possess any community certificate may be considered the Most Backward Class (MBC) under the existing rule,” he added.

Pointing out that the candidates could register at https://www.trb.tn.gov.in, he said the last date for filling out the application is March 3, 2025. The details of the shortlisted candidates will be made available in the TNTRB portal.

Candidates have to fulfill qualification criteria to be considered for the jobs. As per the announcement, aspirants should hold a PG degree in their relevant course to qualify for the recruitment.