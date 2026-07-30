Recruitment drive is on to fill 11,387 Southern Railway posts

The minister said Indian Railways has recruited 5.56 lakh employees since 2014 up to June 30, 2026, compared with 4.11 lakh recruitments during the preceding decade. Of these, 50,485 appointments were made in Southern Railway.

He said recruitment is a continuous exercise as vacancies arise due to retirements, expansion of the railway network, technological changes and operational requirements. The ministry also pointed to the introduction of an annual recruitment calendar from 2024 to provide predictable recruitment cycles and faster appointments.