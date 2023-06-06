Recover Panchami land, distribute to landless Dalits: CPM

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has written to Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking to remove encroachment on Panchami land and distribute it to landless Dalits.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said that thousands of acres of Panchami land (It is the assigned land which was distributed to Dalits during the British rule. The land can neither be sold nor re-classified) across the state are under encroachment by non-Dalits and private companies. “Despite the court orders and government directions to recover and distribute the Panchami lands to the Dalits, no steps were taken in this regard. Hence the state government should take a firm step to identify the Panchami land and distribute it to the landless Dalits,” he said.

Referring to a case in Karumatthur at Usilampatti in Madurai, he said Dalit people are protesting for a long time for the distribution of three acres of Panchami land to landless Scheduled Caste people.