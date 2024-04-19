Records tumble as power demand shoots up to 20,348 MW in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The all-time high peak power demand and energy consumption records continue to tumble in the state with the demand rising to 20,348 MW and daily consumption touching 348.21 million units (MU).

With the intense heat wave prevailing in the state, the power demand and energy consumption have gone up steeply in the last two months.

"Again, the all-time high energy demand and consumption of Tamil Nadu on April 18 20341 MW and 448.21 MU, respectively. TANGEDCO successfully met the demand and ensured smooth supply throughout. Previous demand and consumption were 20,125 MW (April 8) and 442.74 MU (April 17) respectively," TANGEDCO posted on social media.

The peak power demand record has been bettered six times this year, while the energy consumption record increased seven times.

A senior TANGEDCO official attributed the unprecedented increase in power demand and energy consumption to the unbearable high temperatures prevailing across the state. "We expect the demand and consumption to increase further as we enter the peak summer season shortly," the official said.

Many parts of the state witnessed above normal temperatures of two to four degrees Celsius on Thursday, with Vellore touching 41.5 degrees Celsius while Chennai sizzled at 37.8 degrees Celsius. Chennai's peak power demand also crossed 4,000 MW on Thursday.

"To get respite from the heatwave, people are using air conditioners and fans extensively. Besides, the agricultural load has increased with uninterrupted power supply being provided to farmers across the state during the solar hours," the official said.