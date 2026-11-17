TIRUCHY: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan on Tuesday said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should have boycotted a book-release function in Delhi to protest Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s firm stance on building the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery.
She also urged the TVK chief to reconsider his party’s alliance with the Congress, accusing it of having a history of backstabbing.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Tamilisai said Tamil Nadu had full rights over the Cauvery and that Vijay should not compromise on the State’s interests. She said Shivakumar should be aware of Tamil Nadu’s rights and that the Chief Minister should take a stronger stand on the issue.
“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never stand against Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue. His stand is on par with the Cauvery Water Management Authority,” she said.
While welcoming Vijay’s efforts to maintain cordial relations with the Union government for the State’s welfare, she said he should reconsider the alliance with the Congress. “The Chief Minister Joseph Vijay should have boycotted the book release event in Delhi, condemning the Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar for his stubbornness in constructing the Mekedatu dam. It is a welcome move to be friendly with the Centre for the state's welfare, but Chief Minister Joseph Vijay should reconsider the alliance with the Congress. He should be aware that the Congress is in the habit of backstabbing,” she said.
On the controversy over lighting the lamp at Thiruparankundram, Tamilisai said the BJP was waiting for an opportunity to light the lamp, which the previous DMK government had prevented. However, she expressed surprise that Minister R Nirmal Kumar opposed lighting the lamp at the temple.
Alleging that ministers in the State were indifferent to issues involving their party members, the former BJP State president said even a district collector had been affected by a TVK MLA. She criticised Vijay for not ordering an inquiry or warning the MLA concerned.
“The Chief Minister Joseph Vijay should have conducted an inquiry and warned the particular MLA, but he has been maintaining silence, which would certainly encourage the TVK cadres to continue to commit such offences,” she said.
Tamilisai also dismissed speculation about a possible BJP-DMK alliance, asserting that both the DMK and TVK were political rivals of the BJP.
Urging Vijay to rein in his party functionaries and elected representatives, she said he should first enforce discipline within his party before attempting to introduce total prohibition in the State. He should prevent party functionaries and elected representatives from consuming alcohol, she added.
She also condemned the chanting of ‘Arogara’ in praise of the Chief Minister and the HR&CE Minister during the Soorasamharam festival at the Tiruchendur Murugan temple and sought an explanation from the HR&CE Minister.