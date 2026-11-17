She also urged the TVK chief to reconsider his party’s alliance with the Congress, accusing it of having a history of backstabbing.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Tamilisai said Tamil Nadu had full rights over the Cauvery and that Vijay should not compromise on the State’s interests. She said Shivakumar should be aware of Tamil Nadu’s rights and that the Chief Minister should take a stronger stand on the issue.

“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never stand against Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue. His stand is on par with the Cauvery Water Management Authority,” she said.