Recommend detention under Goondas Act with caution: PP to DGP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah had written to the Director General of Police (DGP) to direct the Superintendent of Police of all districts to ensure the invoking of Goondas Act only in the cases where public peace is disturbed.

Jinnah in his letter pointed out that action should be taken under the Goondas Act only against those who are involved in serious crimes and complete violation of law and order.

"District Collectors/Magistrates are issuing orders to arrest people under the Goondas Act only on the recommendation of Police officers and the Madras High Court has said that the Act has been misused in most of these cases. Therefore, direct the SPs through a circular detailing the procedures to be followed by the concerned police officials before recommending remand under the Goondas Act, " it added.

"The orders of detention issued by the District Collectors/Magistrates will not be waived by the High Court and the payment of compensation to the concerned criminals based on the judgements of the High Court will be prevented, " Jinnah said in his letter.