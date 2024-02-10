"Recognition to Agriculture": Annamalai on Bharat Ratna announcement to MS Swaminathan

CHENNAI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Bharat Ratna to the late Indian agronomist and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, BJP President K Annamalai expressed happiness and said that the award is an honour to farmers and a recognition to agriculture. Speaking to ANI, K Annamalai said, "We are extremely happy because our Prime Minister today honoured three eminent leaders of India with the highest civilian award, 'Bharat Ratna'. We are extremely happy that one of them is MS Swaminathan."

"Born in 1925, his entire life was dedicated to farmers' welfare. He has seen extreme poverty and our country struggling during World War 2. This motivated MS Swaminathan to immerse his life into improving high-yielding and finding high-yield agricultural seeds," he added. "His work has contributed to the green revolution in our country. In the last part of his life, his MS Swaminathan research foundation has been doing extremely good work promoting sustainable agriculture in Tamil Nadu. The whole of Tamil Nadu is happy and celebrating. This is an honour to the farmer brothers and sisters. Farmers believe that this is a recognition given to agriculture. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing this," said K Annamalai. MS Swaminathan, also known as the father of the green revolution, will also be awarded the country's highest civilian award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

Swaminathan, a prominent figure in Indian agriculture famed for his leading role in India's 'Green Revolution', will be conferred the honour posthumously, the Prime Minister said. Taking to 'X', PM Modi said that Swaminathan's visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation's food security and prosperity.

"It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr MS Swaminathan in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation's agriculture and farmers' welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernising Indian agriculture," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'. "We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor, encouraging learning and research among several students. Dr. Swaminathan's visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but has also ensured the nation's food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely, and I always valued his insights and inputs," the post added. PM Modi also announced Bharat Ratna to former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, along with MS Swaminathan.

Several leaders across the country extended greetings upon the grand announcement on Friday.