Reckless TVK behind high inflation: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Reflecting on Tamil Nadu recording the highest inflation rate among all Indian states at 7.29 per cent in October, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to take immediate measures to control food prices at the core of the spiralling.
He reflected on the growing financial burden on poor and middle-class families as essential commodity prices rise. Anbumani pointed out inflation across the country had risen to 6.09 per cent, its highest level in the past two years, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit of 6 per cent.
He alleged that despite repeatedly urging the government over the past four months to intervene and control the prices of rice, pulses and other essential commodities, no meaningful steps had been taken to provide relief to the public
The scheme to distribute onions at subsidised prices through ration shops failed to achieve its intended purpose, and the government's announcement to supply fine-quality rice at Rs 30 per kg also didn't attract public support. He alleged that the rice supplied under the scheme was merely polished ration shop rice.
He said rising prices of food commodities and fuel had contributed to inflation across the country, but a sharp rise in essential commodity prices, particularly rice, pushed Tamil Nadu's inflation rate to such a high level.
According to Anbumani, rice prices in Tamil Nadu had been rising since July and peaked in October, making the staple food increasingly unaffordable for ordinary households.
He urged the Tamil Nadu government to introduce effective measures to bring food prices under control and ensure essential commodities, including rice, pulses, and edible oils, are supplied to the public at subsidised rates.