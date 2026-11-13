Reckless TVK behind high inflation: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

He reflected on the growing financial burden on poor and middle-class families as essential commodity prices rise. Anbumani pointed out inflation across the country had risen to 6.09 per cent, its highest level in the past two years, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit of 6 per cent.

He alleged that despite repeatedly urging the government over the past four months to intervene and control the prices of rice, pulses and other essential commodities, no meaningful steps had been taken to provide relief to the public

The scheme to distribute onions at subsidised prices through ration shops failed to achieve its intended purpose, and the government's announcement to supply fine-quality rice at Rs 30 per kg also didn't attract public support. He alleged that the rice supplied under the scheme was merely polished ration shop rice.