Recharge of groundwater vital for samba cultivation: TN delta farmers

TIRUCHY: Farmers from the Delta region said that the excess water from the Cauvery is being released into major irrigation rivers like Vennaru, Cauvery, Kollidam and GA canal, but it has failed to flow into tributaries leaving most of them parched.

This impacts groundwater levels and hence farmers are appealing for the release of water into these tributaries and canals to ensure recharge of the groundwater level which plays a crucial role in helping achieve the cultivation target.

According to the farmers, the waterbodies across the Delta region remained parched until the recent release of excess water from Karnataka and widespread rainfall. The surplus water release is flowing into only major rivers and the canals.

“The officials are not concerned about the C and D canals that flow into the tail-end regions of the Delta. We need water at least to recharge the groundwater that is the need of the hour to achieve the target,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, the Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

He said that the present release of water can be utilised in June for one spell of wetting. The farmers who cultivate samba mainly depend on borewells, which directly depend on groundwater levels.

“This apart, we need a competent water management body to have a first-hand study by having an interaction with the farmers and ready adequate facilities for water storage,” he said.

“As of now, we need water only during the third week of August till, then, we take up cultivation with bore wells for which the government should ensure augmenting the groundwater level. If needed, a project can be made with an allocation of specialised funds. Even if rain fails, we can proceed with the cultivation through borewells,” he said.