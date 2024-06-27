Received representations from 56 MLAs to upgrade their local bodies, says KN Nehru

CHENNAI: State municipal administration minister K N Nehru on Thursday disclosed that his department has received representations from 56 MLAs to upgrade panchayats among the local bodies in their constituencies.

Intervening during the debate on demand for grants for special programme implementation departments, Nehru said that some people were opposing the upgrading of panchayats to town panchayats to protect their personal interests.

Responding to the issue flagged by Congress legislature party leader Rajesh Kumar of Killiyur in Kanyakumari, Nehru said that he has received representation from 56 MLAs for upgrading the panchayats in their constituencies.

Some people are opposing it out of personal interest, the minister added.

Earlier, Rajesh Kumar, participating in the debate on demand for grants for special programme implementation department, said that people were protesting in his constituency to prevent the merger of panchayats with adjoining town panchayats.

Attempting to allay the fears of the alliance MLA, Nehru told the House that they could always raise their objections with the district collectors when they invite them for talks on the issue and the government does not have the need to merge panchayats or upgrade them if they have valid objections.

He also justified that the panchayats were merged with adjoining town panchayats and upgraded only to be provided amenities on par with the adjoining local bodies.