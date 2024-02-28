Received more love in Palladam, Madurai, tweets PM Modi

CHENNAI: PM Modi penned a note on Twitter saying that "I received immense love in Palladam and Madurai. I am looking forward to today's events in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli before leaving for Yavatmal in Maharashtra."

The Prime Minister, who reached Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, participated in a programme titled 'Creating the Future - Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs' in Madurai and launched two major initiatives designed to support and uplift MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry.

Today, PM Modi will unveil 36 infrastructure projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore at VO Chidambaranar Port, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. In the public programme at Thoothukudi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port. This Container Terminal is a step towards transforming VO Chidambaranar Port into a transhipment hub for the east coast.