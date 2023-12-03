Received calls from middlemen: Speaker

MADURAI: In a shocking revelation, Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly M Appavu claimed that he received anonymous phone calls in the last three months from someone who seemed to threaten for money.

To a query on the arrest of ED officer Ankit Tiwari by the DVAC from his office in Madurai on Friday, Appavu on Saturday said in Tirunelveli that the Tamil Nadu police are performing with great zeal under Chief Minister MK Stalin-led regime.

Some persons claiming to be middlemen of Enforcement Department, Income-Tax Department and the CBI were threatening several politicians and industrialists to pay big amount, or there would be raids on their premises. On such anonymous calls, he said those who called me were polite initially and gradually raised their voice.

If the receiver of such calls refused to budge, then notice would be served on them. Many have complained about this, said the Assembly Speaker adding that he ignored such calls.

“Those middlemen openly said that the Union Government wanted to trouble some politicians in the State. I was even asked to move away from hometown and change his contact phone numbers,” he recalled.