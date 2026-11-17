Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Anbumani said the Cauvery was Tamil Nadu's lifeline and that the State had depended on its waters for thousands of years. He said Karnataka could not unilaterally construct a dam across the river, claiming that the Supreme Court had not granted permission for the Mekedatu project.

Referring to Shivakumar's remarks made in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Anbumani said it was unprecedented for a Chief Minister to make what he described as false claims before the country. He asserted that the Mekedatu dam would not be allowed to come up under any circumstances.