CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss strongly opposed Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project on Tuesday, asserting that Tamil Nadu would not allow even a single brick to be laid for its construction. He accused Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of misleading the country by claiming that the Supreme Court had permitted the project and urged the Tamil Nadu government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.
Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Anbumani said the Cauvery was Tamil Nadu's lifeline and that the State had depended on its waters for thousands of years. He said Karnataka could not unilaterally construct a dam across the river, claiming that the Supreme Court had not granted permission for the Mekedatu project.
Referring to Shivakumar's remarks made in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Anbumani said it was unprecedented for a Chief Minister to make what he described as false claims before the country. He asserted that the Mekedatu dam would not be allowed to come up under any circumstances.
Warning of serious consequences for Tamil Nadu, he said Karnataka had repeatedly failed to comply with directions from the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, the Supreme Court, and the Central Water Commission. He cautioned that if Karnataka constructed an upstream dam and gained control over the river water, Tamil Nadu's interests would be severely affected.
Anbumani said he had urged the Tamil Nadu government more than 100 times to convene an all-party meeting on the Mekedatu issue and reiterated that the government must bring all political parties together to decide the State's next course of action.