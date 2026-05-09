Rebel turns heat on Kudanthai Congress Mayor

The rift surfaced after Congress snapped ties with the DMK following the Assembly election and aligned with TVK, a move that has triggered unrest among local body representatives across the State.

Kumbakonam Corporation, comprising 48 wards, had been allotted to Congress as part of the DMK-led alliance arrangement during the civic polls. Though the DMK had won 40 wards and Congress only two, the DMK leadership directed its councillors to support Congress candidate K Saravanan for the mayor’s post. Saravanan was subsequently elected mayor.