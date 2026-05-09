Rebel turns heat on Kudanthai Congress Mayor

KUMBAKONAM: Political friction within the Congress intensified in Kumbakonam Corporation following the party’s alliance with TVK, with party councillor Ayyappan demanding Mayor K Saravanan’s resignation and district leaders seeking disciplinary action against him for alleged anti-party activities.
The rift surfaced after Congress snapped ties with the DMK following the Assembly election and aligned with TVK, a move that has triggered unrest among local body representatives across the State.
Kumbakonam Corporation, comprising 48 wards, had been allotted to Congress as part of the DMK-led alliance arrangement during the civic polls. Though the DMK had won 40 wards and Congress only two, the DMK leadership directed its councillors to support Congress candidate K Saravanan for the mayor’s post. Saravanan was subsequently elected mayor.
However, tensions reportedly persisted between the mayor and DMK councillors over fund allocation and administrative functioning. Following the Congress-TVK alliance, DMK councillors revived their opposition and are said to be considering a no-confidence motion against Saravanan, while awaiting instructions from DMK president MK Stalin.
Amid the standoff, Congress councillor Ayyappan of Ward 41, who is reportedly unhappy with the party’s alliance with TVK, sought Saravanan’s resignation, stating that the mayoral post had been secured with DMK support and that continuing in office after the alliance shift and loss of majority backing was inappropriate. He also sent representations to the district Congress leadership and the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president.
Reacting sharply, Thanjavur north district Congress president Kumaran accused Ayyappan of acting against party interests and violating party discipline. He said letters had been sent to TNCC president Selvaperunthagai, legislature party leader Rajeshkumar and MP Sudha seeking disciplinary action against Ayyappan, including removal from the party’s primary membership.