Real-time data sharing must for wind, solar energy generators: Minister Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Minister for Energy and Law R Nirmalkumar on Tuesday said all wind and solar power generators in the state must establish real-time data connectivity with the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) through a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, as mandated under the Tamil Nadu Electricity Grid Code, 2026.
The minister noted in a statement that renewable energy now accounts for over 50 per cent of the state's total electricity demand. As power generation from wind and solar sources depends on weather conditions, real-time operational data is essential to ensure the State grid is operated safely, efficiently and economically.
Nirmalkumar further said that the SLDC had issued directions to all wind and solar power producers on May 30, 2026, requiring them to establish SCADA-based real-time data connectivity in line with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission's Grid Code, 2026.
According to the minister, the system will help improve grid stability, enable accurate power generation planning and demand, ensure uninterrupted, quality power supply and facilitate better integration of renewable energy into the State's electricity network.
Nirmalkumar said Tamil Nadu has over 12,000 wind and solar power generators, but fewer than 10 per cent are currently sharing real-time operational data with the SLDC. Despite repeated advisories, reminder letters and high-level meetings, nearly 90 per cent of renewable power producers have not yet complied with the requirement.
He said the SLDC had issued a 15-day compliance notice to all renewable energy generators on May 30. The government had also clarified doubts raised by power producers and industry associations. However, the deadline could not be extended due to repeated directions from the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) and statutory as well as technical requirements under grid regulations.
The minister warned that generators failing to integrate SCADA-based real-time data within 15 days of receiving the notice would initially have 10 per cent of their power generation excluded from energy accounting and deviation settlement.
If non-compliance continues for 30 days, their entire power generation would be excluded from the settlement process.
He added that if data integration is not completed even after 45 days, the SLDC will initiate further action in accordance with the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) regulations and report the matter to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission.
The minister said that the TNPDCL would undertake the energy accounting and settlement process for June 2026. He urged all wind and solar power producers to establish real-time data connectivity immediately to ensure the safety and reliability of the state's power grid.