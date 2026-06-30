Real-time data sharing must for wind, solar energy generators: Minister Nirmalkumar

The minister noted in a statement that renewable energy now accounts for over 50 per cent of the state's total electricity demand. As power generation from wind and solar sources depends on weather conditions, real-time operational data is essential to ensure the State grid is operated safely, efficiently and economically.

Nirmalkumar further said that the SLDC had issued directions to all wind and solar power producers on May 30, 2026, requiring them to establish SCADA-based real-time data connectivity in line with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission's Grid Code, 2026.