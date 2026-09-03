Real-time data required to rectify power outages: TN Minister Nirmalkumar

During Question Hour in the Assembly, TVK MLA Vijay Dhamu raised a query about power shortages in his constituency. Responding to him, the minister said high-voltage issues had occurred in several parts of the state.

"The TNEB has no real-time data on power outages, and the department is taking steps to monitor the issue. Power outages are not a new issue," he said.



The Minister said there was currently no real-time data on power outages, adding that the board was collecting data on outages lasting 15 minutes or more.