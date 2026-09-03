Real-time data required to rectify power outages: TN Minister Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Energy and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar said power outages across the state could be rectified only after obtaining real-time data on the issue.
During Question Hour in the Assembly, TVK MLA Vijay Dhamu raised a query about power shortages in his constituency. Responding to him, the minister said high-voltage issues had occurred in several parts of the state.
"The TNEB has no real-time data on power outages, and the department is taking steps to monitor the issue. Power outages are not a new issue," he said.
The Minister said there was currently no real-time data on power outages, adding that the board was collecting data on outages lasting 15 minutes or more.
"The board has decided to collect data on major power outages lasting more than 15 minutes and record who attends to the fault. The board is to identify the reasons after obtaining the details. Real-time data will be available within six months, " the Minister said.
Explaining how to set up sub-stations at Chennai, he also said Chennai city would get six new substations by the end of this month, while 15 more substations would be set up over the next three years.