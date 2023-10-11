'Real culprits involved in Kodanad case will be definitely be punished'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday assured the Legislative Assembly that the culprits involved in the Kodanad estate-dacoity-cum-murder case will be definitely punished even if they are of any height.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by the expelled AIADMK MLA R Vaithilingam, the Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the Kodanad estate-dacoity-cum-murder case is with the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), and the CB-CID investigation has been commenced only after the DMK came to power.

"The status of the CB-CID report over the Kodanad case is expected to be submitted to the court soon. By that time, the real culprit's details will be revealed. No matter where the culprits are, they will definitely be punished, " he assured the Assembly.

Earlier, in his calling attention motion, the expelled MLA said that the Chief Minister had said that if he comes to power, he would jail the criminals in 90 days.

"But even after two and a half years, no action has been taken. Why did he not done what he said?" Vaithilingam questioned in the Assembly and urged Stalin that the real culprits who were involved in the Kodanad case should be found and sent to the prison.